LGBTQ+ Coloradans worried about second Trump presidency

DENVER — As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second term, LGBTQ+ Coloradans are filled with anxiety about what a second Trump presidency will mean for them.

“A lot of people have reached out to me and are very concerned,” said Colorado State Rep. Brianna Titone. “They're worried about what their rights might be. They're worried about what things could happen.”

Titone is the first openly transgender person elected to the Colorado General Assembly.

“I know, especially for the trans community, they're particularly nervous right now,” said Titone. “A lot of people are really concerned about what they can and can't do, what their healthcare is going to be like.”

She said parents are also worried about if their transgender kids will be taken away from them.

“Because that's going to be something that's going to be deemed not something a parent should be doing,” said Titone.

Leading up to the election, Trump’s campaign spent millions of dollars on ads attacking the trans community.

“I think it's pretty clear what's going to happen,” said Titone.

Titone said she’s also worried about her own safety.

“It does concern me a bit with all of the ramped-up hatred that's been going on,” said Titone.

She expects the Democratic-controlled state government will have to take action to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ Coloradans.

According to exit polls, about 86% of LGBTQ Americans voted for Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump. Conservative members of the LGBTQ+ community who supported Trump don’t believe there’s anything to worry about.

"I really don't even know where it's coming from, why people are scared,” said Valdamar Archuleta, president of Colorado’s Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative LGBTQ+ organization. "Donald Trump is not the monster that he's painted to be."

Archuleta said nothing bad happened to the LGBTQ+ community during Trump's first term and believes nothing bad will happen in the second term.

"I think people need to give him a chance and look at the actual record of who he is,” said Archuleta. “There's really no need for such hysteria."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which sued the first Trump administration hundreds of times for violating civil rights, said it's prepared to fight to uphold the rights of the LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities.

“We're absolutely concerned about the potential rollback of those rights,” said Sophia Mayott-Guerrero, director of advocacy and strategic alliances for the ACLU Colorado.

Mayott-Guerrero said the ACLU is a nonpartisan organization that has sued presidents of both parties for violating civil rights.

“No matter who had won on Tuesday, we would've been here,” said Mayott-Guerrero. “And we plan to see people in court.”