LGBTQ advocates call political flyer directed at Colorado Latino voters racist, hate-based

DENVER — The Latino vote is highly sought after ahead of the November midterm election. It is the second largest and fastest growing voting block in the U.S. But how outreach is happening is being called into question.

A new flyer is hitting mailboxes in the state this week, striking many as alarmist propaganda.

“It was very alarming,” said Ruby Lopez, a transgender woman who represents Out Boulder County. “It sent chills down my spine.”

Lopez says the flyer, which is only in Spanish, is a total smear campaign.

“It says Joe Biden is trying to indoctrinate your sons, your sons and daughters.” Lopez said. “There are no trans youth going into a doctor’s office and getting surgery done. That is not happening. That is fear-mongering. Puberty blockers are reversible.”

The flyer targets the new and highly contested 8th Congressional District in Colorado, which includes Greeley and large portions of Thornton, Commerce City and Westminster.

“We have more Latinos in this Congressional District 8 than any other district in the state,” said Stacy Suniga, president of the Latino Coalition of Weld County. “It made me so angry that this was targeted at Latino families, and it was targeted at the trans community.”

Polling data suggests Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer has a slight lead on Democrat Ydira Caraveo for the congressional seat.

The flyer was funded by America First Legal Foundation, a right-of-center nonprofit formed by former senior Trump White House advisor Stephen Miller.

“Stephen Miller and his dark money backers are going to do everything they can to continue to push this narrative,” said Chris Davis with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. “I feel that this disinformation that’s being spread is directly meant to pit the LGBTQ+ community against our Latino-speaking brothers and sisters.”

LGBTQ advocacy groups strongly condemn the flyer as a way to influence or suppress the Latino vote.

“Whether it’s in English or Spanish, the message is the same,” said Nadine Bridges, executive director of One Colorado. “That somehow progressives are turning little boys into little girls, and that’s just not the truth.”

“I would not suggest to anybody that you change your gender unless that’s truly what you feel,” Lopez said.

Denver7 reached out to America First Legal Foundation and has not heard back. Kirkmeyer’s campaign said it typically does not comment on outside ads and efforts.

Data suggest 68% of Latino voters are planning to vote during the midterm election. Top policy preferences among Latino voters include pollution reduction, access to clean drinking water, access to health insurance, and gun violence and mass shootings.