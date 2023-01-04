Lauren Boebert bucks Donald Trump’s push for a Kevin McCarthy speakership

Colorado’s Republican representatives remained at the center of U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s continued inability to secure his much-desired spot as Speaker of the House on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert went so far as to push back against former President Donald Trump, who has otherwise served as a close ally. Trump endorsed Boebert twice during her congressional runs, the second of which she won with a margin of just a few hundred votes.

After three rounds of voting on the House floor failed to produce a majority in McCarthy’s favor, Trump posted on social media, urging Republicans to “VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL.”

Boebert addressed the House on Wednesday afternoon and disagreed with Trump, while at the same time noting that he is her “favorite president.”

“The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, ‘Sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw,’” Boebert said, drawing an audible response from her colleagues on the House floor.

