Kamala Harris supporters 'energized,' prepared for 'uphill battle' following DNC

Even though the Democratic National Convention (DNC) was in Chicago, supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris were listening to every word at watch parties across the Denver metro.

The Colorado Black Women for Political Action (CBWPA) and Colorado Latinas for Kamala Harris hosted a watch party Thursday to celebrate Harris’ historic nomination.

CBWPA Vice President Jamie Jackson said she hopes Harris's strides will open doors of opportunity for others.

"This really is momentous for all of us because it shows our younger generation that, you know, they can do it too," said Jackson.

Attendees watched on as DNC speakers continually referred to the phrase "We are not going back," when discussing topics such as reproductive rights.

Jackson said while the Democratic National Convention was "energizing," it was also a call to action.

"There's a lot of work that still needs to be done," said Jackson. "The community has got to get out there, go to work, knock on doors, make phone calls, show up, making sure people are registered to vote. So we can't just stop at the watch party."