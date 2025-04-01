Jefferson County Treasurer Jerry DiTullio announces run for State Treasurer

DENVER — Jefferson County Treasurer and former Wheat Ridge mayor Jerry DiTullio has announced he's running to be the next Colorado State Treasurer in the November 2026 election.

Speaking to Denver7, he said his experience as county treasurer will enable him to hit the ground running if elected.

“As the county banker we manage and invest funds. I have 17 employees; there's 55 at the state. Then we manage the programs that have been set up by the legislature,” DiTullio told Denver7. “The experience that I have as county treasurer rolls right up to the state treasurer.”

DiTullio said that as Treasurer, he will work with the state legislators to address rising property taxes and explore the creation of a state bank.

“If we had a state bank like North Dakota, when we get federal money, that money would come into the state bank, and the federal government wouldn't be able to pull it back, as they've been doing so far in this last new presidential term,” DiTullio said. “Protection of Colorado taxpayer dollars is my main concern.”

DiTullio, a Democrat, grew up in Denver and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science and management from Metro State University and a MBA from Regis University.

DiTullio has decades of experience in local politics going back to being elected as a Wheat Ridge city council member in 1995. He was then elected as mayor in 2005 and later served as city treasurer. DiTullio has also worked as a special education teacher.

“I'm not running to build my résumé. I'm not running to make a political appointment or be an activist treasurer. I'm there to serve the Coloradoans [sic] and the taxpayers and make sure their money is protected, invested properly,” DiTullio said.

Two other candidates, both Democrats, are also in the race for State Treasurer.

State Rep. Brianna Titone of Arvada, who is term limited at the statehouse, announced her candidacy in February. She is currently the vice chair of the Finance Committee and is on the Appropriations Committee.

Retired Army Lt. Col. John Mikos, of Monument, is also running for the State Treasurer seat. He is currently working as a management consultant.

Outgoing Treasurer Dave Young is term-limited.

The general election is November 3, 2026.