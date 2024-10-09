Jefferson County elections team focused on keeping November election safe, secure

GOLDEN, Colo. — Ballots for November’s general election will start going out to Colorado voters Friday and should begin showing up in their mailboxes early next week. But how do election leaders make sure those ballots stay secure?

Jefferson County Clerk & Recorder Amanda Gonzalez, the county's top election official, spends a lot of time thinking about how to make sure every election goes as smoothly as possible.

“I see my job as making sure that every eligible voter is able to vote and have their ballot accurately counted,” said Gonzalez. “Every election is important, but I think this one is particularly important not only because it has the presidential race on it, but also because voters in Colorado will be voting on a number of different ballot initiatives. And I think that often those are the ones that actually impact our lives.”

Gonzalez will oversee a team of 900 workers for November’s election, including bipartisan teams that are involved throughout the entire process, from helping prepare ballots to picking them up to making sure they are counted accurately.

“And so, from the minute that we pick up your ballot, we establish a chain of custody. And so we're noting down who has touched it, what team is in charge of it,” said Gonzalez.

Keeping ballots secure also means keeping election facilities secure.

Security at the Jefferson County election center is tight. Cameras located throughout the building monitor who’s coming in and out of the rooms. In addition, only certain people are allowed into areas where ballots are processed and stored.

“All of the locations down here where we are processing ballots are controlled by badge access. So we have a log of everybody who's been in that room. And, of course, you can't get in unless you're supposed to,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez also ensures election workers are safe and prepared for anything, from power outages at voting centers to suspicious substances sent through the mail. She wants voters to feel confident.

“I want people to feel really good about Colorado's elections because they are some of the best in the country,” said Gonzalez. “And I want them to trust the process because I want them to participate and have their voice heard.”

Tours of the election center are open to the public leading up to the election. For more information, click here.