Jeffco Clerk Amanda Gonzalez announces campaign for Colorado Secretary of State

DENVER — Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Amanda Gonzalez, a Democrat, has officially announced she's running for the Colorado Secretary of State seat in 2026.

She said she specifically chose January 6 to launch her campaign because of the riots at the U.S. Capitol four years ago.

“I think on that day and more symbolically, the answer has always been: We absolutely keep working and keep fighting for our democracy, and so that's what I'm coming into this with, is — we deserve a democracy that works for all of us, and I'm here to keep fighting for it,” Gonzalez told Denver7.

Gonzalez was elected in 2022 to her current role overseeing elections in Jefferson County.

“I'm in charge of elections for nearly half a million people, and in this role, I have been proud about the way that we have reached out to community and brought more people in. When I first started, we created a community advisory group that has people of all different parties, all different ages,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is an attorney and previously worked as the executive director of Colorado Common Cause, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for voting access and election issues.

Her campaign website states that, if elected, Gonzalez would be the first Latina Secretary of State in Colorado.

Current Secretary of State Jena Griswold is term-limited from running again.