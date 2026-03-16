Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PoliticsPolitics

Actions

Is the Trump administration considering a military draft for the war in Iran?

Denver7 spoke with the chair of political science at MSU Denver, who said there are a couple of hurdles before the President can even think of enacting a military draft
As the war in Iran reaches its third week, social media users are asking if the United States will implement the military draft to increase the country’s military presence in the Middle East.
Is the Trump administration considering a military draft for the war in Iran?
Is the Trump administration considering a military draft for the war in Iran? .jpg
Military Draft Women
Social media users speculate over military draft.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — As the war in Iran reaches its third week, social media users are asking if the United States will implement the military draft to increase the country’s military presence in the Middle East.

The draft is the mandatory enlistment of men in the U.S. ages 18 to 25 years old when voluntary enlistment numbers aren't enough. When men turn 18 years old, they are required to register for the Selective Service System which keeps track of military eligible men.

“To implement the draft, this would require an amendment of our current Military Selective Service Act. That dates back well before 1973 but Congress would have to amend it, and it would have to be approved by both chambers and then signed by the President. So, there's that procedural hurdle," said Dr. Robert Preuhs, the political science chair at Metropolitan State University of Denver. "Presidents can't just issue executive orders to reinstate the draft."

Preuhs added that besides the procedural hurdle, there's also a political one.

“Many Americans are opposed to the draft generally, as well as the majority right now are opposed to this current war,” Preuhs said.

US Iran Oil Prices Washington

Iran War

Iran war pushes gas prices higher; Trump urges allies to protect shipping routes

Scripps News Group

Preuhs said the U.S. has not formally declared war on Iran.

According to military.com, recent discussions surrounding the draft started after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said while the draft is currently in the administrations plan, President Trump has not ruled it out.

Is the Trump administration considering a military draft for the war in Iran?

“The Trump administration has seemed to suggest that that might be a possibility, and they haven't really walked it back in a way that's clear and concise,” Preuhs said. “And reasonably to some extent, we don't want to give away what our potential options are, but they haven't said no. And so that then fuels speculation that we'll have yet another draft.”

Preuhs said the likelihood of the government implementing the draft is low due to procedures needed to implement it and the political unpopularity of the move.

micah image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Micah Smith
Micah Smith anchors Denver7’s 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts, and reports on issues impacting all of Colorado’s communities. She specializes in telling stories centered on social equity and hearing voices that are unheard or silenced. If you’d like to get in touch with Micah, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunset over the State Capitol.jpeg

U.S Capitol CNN 061419

White House