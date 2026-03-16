DENVER — As the war in Iran reaches its third week, social media users are asking if the United States will implement the military draft to increase the country’s military presence in the Middle East.

The draft is the mandatory enlistment of men in the U.S. ages 18 to 25 years old when voluntary enlistment numbers aren't enough. When men turn 18 years old, they are required to register for the Selective Service System which keeps track of military eligible men.

“To implement the draft, this would require an amendment of our current Military Selective Service Act. That dates back well before 1973 but Congress would have to amend it, and it would have to be approved by both chambers and then signed by the President. So, there's that procedural hurdle," said Dr. Robert Preuhs, the political science chair at Metropolitan State University of Denver. "Presidents can't just issue executive orders to reinstate the draft."

Preuhs added that besides the procedural hurdle, there's also a political one.

“Many Americans are opposed to the draft generally, as well as the majority right now are opposed to this current war,” Preuhs said.

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Preuhs said the U.S. has not formally declared war on Iran.

According to military.com, recent discussions surrounding the draft started after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said while the draft is currently in the administrations plan, President Trump has not ruled it out.

Is the Trump administration considering a military draft for the war in Iran?

“The Trump administration has seemed to suggest that that might be a possibility, and they haven't really walked it back in a way that's clear and concise,” Preuhs said. “And reasonably to some extent, we don't want to give away what our potential options are, but they haven't said no. And so that then fuels speculation that we'll have yet another draft.”

Preuhs said the likelihood of the government implementing the draft is low due to procedures needed to implement it and the political unpopularity of the move.