In the final hours of the 2025 legislative session, state lawmakers push to get bills across the finish line

DENVER — Wednesday marks the end of Colorado's 2025 legislative session.

The last day of the session was more relaxed than usual, but state lawmakers still had plenty to do.

Lawmakers gave final approval to amendments that were added to dozens of bills, including House Bill 25-1291, which would increase safety requirements for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft. State Rep. Jenny Willford, D-Westminster, sponsored the bill after she was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man pretending to be a Lyft driver.

“Imagine how I have felt sharing one of the most traumatic experiences of my life,” Willford said to her colleagues on the House floor Wednesday. “Imagine how every survivor feels telling their story over and over again, begging for anyone to hear them, to believe them and to do something."

The bill was watered down in recent days after Uber threatened to leave the state, and after Governor Jared Polis raised concerns about privacy and the ability of ride-sharing companies to comply with the law.

“Governor, stand with survivors, not just in words but in law,” said Willford.

The governor’s office said he will review the final version before making a decision on the bill.

“Governor Polis is committed to making Colorado safer for everyone, including making sure ride-sharing companies are keeping riders and drivers safe,” said Eric Maruyama, the governor’s spokesperson. “He has shared concerns about privacy, conflicts with federal and existing state law, and the ability of the bill to be successfully implemented and the ability for TNCs (transportation network companies) to successfully comply. He will review the final version of the bill.”

Lawmakers also considered delaying the implementation of artificial intelligence regulations from Senate Bill 25-205, which lawmakers passed last year. The governor and other Colorado leaders, including U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Congressman Joe Neguse, Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, sent a letter to lawmakers urging them to delay the bill's implementation.

The regulations are set to go into effect in February 2026.

"This pause will allow consumer advocates, Colorado’s business community, and other states to collaborate on a balanced, future-ready framework, one that protects privacy and fairness without stifling innovation or driving business away from our state," they wrote.

But the last-minute effort failed late Tuesday night.

“They have had a lot of time already to figure out all the different things they need to do to comply with this bill,” said State Rep. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, who sponsored SB25-205.

Democrats, who control both legislative chambers by wide margins, got most of what they wanted this year, including new gun regulations and strengthening abortion rights. Republicans, on the other hand, say they're glad some Democratic proposals didn't make it.

"I think we passed more legislation than we needed to,” said State Sen. John Carson, R-Highlands Ranch. “We vote on an awful lot of bills, and so I voted against a lot of the bills.”

Republicans told Denver7 they were especially happy that a Democratic plan to challenge the constitutionality of TABOR failed.

"Just glad that we fought to protect TABOR,” said State Sen. Byron Pelton, R-Sterling. “TABOR is a very important part of protecting the citizens against growing government."

The 2025 legislative session officially ended at 7:30 p.m. The focus now shifts to Polis, who will spend the next few weeks signing bills and likely vetoing others.