Hundreds march through downtown Denver to call for more protections for immigrants

DENVER — Hundreds of people marched through downtown Denver on Monday, protesting recent actions by the Trump administration and calling on Colorado lawmakers to do more to support immigrants and other vulnerable groups.

Karla Chavez with Colorado Jobs with Justice called the past two months under the Trump administration hectic.

“There's a lot of fear going on in our communities, but along with that fear is a lot of people standing up to fight it, so I'm really proud to see our people standing up for what's right,” she said.

Chavez joined hundreds of other Coloradans in a march to the State Capitol as part of the 19th annual Latino/a Advocacy Day.

Immigrant and labor activists are gathering for a march in downtown Denver in support of immigrants and to protest against President Trump's policies. They will also hold a rally at the state capitol.

Alex Sanchez, the president and CEO of Voces Unidas Action Fund and Voces Unidas de las Montañas, said it was important to send a message to lawmakers and other government leaders.

“We have lawmakers whose job is to represent us,” said Sanchez. “We need the governor to hear us. We need every single state representative to hear us. And we need every single state senator to hear us.”

Sanchez said the progressive groups who organized the march and rally at the State Capitol are calling on state lawmakers to support six bills, including measures to protect workers from extreme conditions like heat; remove the ban on public funding of abortions; prevent landlords from overcharging tenants; require emergency notifications to also be sent in Spanish; ensure all Coloradans can get the emergency care they need; and ensure local governments don’t share personal data with immigration enforcement agencies.

“Democracy only works when people participate in it. And so, Latinas and Latinos, we represent 22% of the state population in Colorado. And so, we're making our voices heard here in our own capitol,” said Sanchez.

National civil rights and labor leader Dolores Huerta was the special guest of honor.

“My message is that we all have to hang together,” said Huerta.

Huerta, who will turn 95 next month, has no plans to slow down and urges others in the Latino community and beyond to stay engaged.

“For those people that wanna get rid of our faces and not include us, they don't believe in equity, they don't believe in democracy,” said Huerta. “We’re gonna fight back. We're gonna fight back at rallies. We're going to fight back by withholding our dollars. We can make it happen. We can fight the fascism.”

No Republicans spoke at the rally on Monday, which was organized by progressive groups. Some Democratic lawmakers did attend, including State Rep. Lorena Garcia, D-Denver, who spoke to rally-goers.

While a majority of Latinos still support Democrats, polls show a growing shift among some, in particular Latino men, toward Republicans.

On Tuesday, state lawmakers with the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus will unveil their 2025 legislative priorities.