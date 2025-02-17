Hundreds gather for Presidents Day protest against Trump admin at Colorado State Capitol

DENVER — Hundreds again gathered at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday – this time on Presidents Day – in protest of the early moves by the second Donald Trump administration.

It marked the second time in two weeks that demonstrators gathered nationwide to speak out against the president’s policies.

“We want everyone to see that there's power in numbers and that it's a democracy for everyone that shows up and participates,” demonstrator Nick Gully told Denver7 on the capitol steps.

Some spoke to us about coming together in solidarity – and said they would continue coming together to make their voices heard.

“In hard times, we forget that there's other people that feel the same way,” demonstrator Kayden Dooley, a high school student, said. “Coming to these protests just shows that there are a lot of people that feel the same way and are just trying to support everybody the best they can.”

“I guess it gives me heart, but I feel like we're still going to have to keep on coming and keep on showing up and keep on speaking up, because I don't believe that Trump's agenda – the 2025 agenda – is going to go and stop,” said demonstrator Naomi Perera.

Monday’s demonstration was dubbed “No Kings on Presidents Day” by the 50501 Movement, which stands for "50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement." The latest demonstrations came after a similar nationwide event on Feb. 5drew participants in dozens of cities.

“My sign has been around since the first Trump administration was elected, and I started protesting then,” demonstrator Peter Dybing told Denver7. “I can't believe we're still doing it now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.