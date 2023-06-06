How many people voted in Denver's mayoral runoff? Here's a detailed look at ballot return data

DENVER — Denver officials reported strong early voter turnout numbers ahead of its mayoral runoff election Tuesday.

The city had reported more than 20% of registered voters – and about 25% of active voters, which the city often cites as a more accurate reflection of voter turnout – heading into the final day of voting.

Getting the numbers straight:



During the April municipal election, the city reported 524,250 registered voters

The city considers about 446,533 of those voters "active," meaning they've voted in a recent election

According to The Denver Post, the early returns were greater than any mayoral election in Denver since at least 2011.

Denver saw about 33.5% of registered voters (38% of active registered voters) turn out in the municipal election two months ago. In the 2019 municipal election, about 39.6% of registered voters returned ballots. That number fell to around 35% in the runoff a month later.

Leading up to Tuesday's runoff, approximately 112,775 ballots were returned before election day, compared to 104,935 returned ballots the day before the 2019 runoff in which Denver Mayor Hancock was re-elected to a third term.

As ballots are counted in the June 2023 runoff, you can keep tabs on the granular data in this interactive chart compiled by Denver Elections: