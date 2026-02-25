Here's who Colorado lawmakers are bringing to President Trump's State of the Union address

WASHINTON — As President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address of his second term, Colorado lawmakers are drawing attention to their own policies through whom they choose to bring as their guests.

Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, is inviting Evergreen High School shooting survivor Tyler Guyton.

“He brings the hope for the next generation and the need for new leadership that actually prioritizes their urgent needs,” Pettersen told Denver7.

Denver7 Rep. Brittany Pettersen and Tyler Guytan

This month, Pettersen proposed the Evergreen Community Safety Act, which would require social media companies to respond to search warrants and subpoenas related to credible threats within 72 hours.

“Law enforcement's job is to be proactive, but it's only with legislators, especially on a federal level, where we can equip them with the tools and the powers to make sure that they can save lives,” Guyton said.

Congressman Jeff Crank, a Republican who represents Colorado's 5th Congressional District, is bringing El Paso County Treasurer Chuck Broerman, who has testified in support of voter identification and the SAVE America Act.

“I’m very excited to hear the President's agenda,” Broerman said in a video posted on X.

National Politics Ahead of State of the Union, debate grows over Save America Act and voting rules Justin Boggs

Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, is bringing Caroline Dias Goncalves, the Utah College Student who gained national attention after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for two weeks after a traffic stop on I-70.

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet is bringing Andrea Loya, the executive director of Casa De Paz, a nonprofit that helps people detained by ICE.

Congressman Jeff Hurd, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, is bringing a supporter, according to his chief of staff.

Republican Rep. Gabe Evans, who represents Colorado's 8th Congressional District, told Denver7 he is bringing his wife Anne.

“I’m proud to share that I will be bringing my wife, Anne, to the State of the Union Address. Married for 17 years, she has been by my side through every chapter of our journey," Evans told Denver7. "Anne supported me during my 12 years in the Army, stood strong through an overseas deployment in the Global War on Terror, remained steadfast as I served our community for 10 years as a cop in Colorado, and has been my rock as I began my work in Congress."

Meanwhile, some Democrats are joining a boycott of the speech, including Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents Denver.

In a statement to Denver7, DeGette said: “Donald Trump demeans our Constitution, courts, and respected public institutions almost every day. I will not legitimize his egregious actions by attending his address.”