Group sues to disqualify Donald Trump from appearing in Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary ballot

DENVER – A group of Republican and unaffiliated voters, most of them from Colorado, filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to bar Donald Trump from appearing on Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary ballot, claiming the former president disqualified himself from public office after violating the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit, brought against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and filed in U.S. District Court in Denver, names former Colorado House and Senate Majority leader Norma Anderson; Michelle Priola; Kathi Wright; former Republican Rhode Island Rep. Claudine (Cmarada) Schneider; Colorado never-Trumper Krista Kafer; and Christopher Castilian as plaintiffs.

Petitioners claim Donald Trump made plans to “cast doubt on and undermine confidence in our nation’s election infrastructure” and knowingly sought to subvert the U.S. Constitution and system of elections through a “sustained campaign of lies” that led to the events of January 6, “when he incited, exacerbated, and otherwise engaged in a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol by a mob who believed they were following his orders” as he allegedly tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Because Trump took these actions after he swore an oath to support the Constitution, Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment prohibits him from being President and from qualifying for the Colorado ballot for President in 2024,” the lawsuit reads.

The plaintiffs argued the lawsuit was filed to “protect the rights of Republican and Independent voters to fully participate in the upcoming primary election by ensuring that votes cast will be for those constitutionally qualified to hold office, that a disqualified candidate does not siphon off support from their candidates of choice, and that voters are not deprived of the chance to vote for a qualified candidate in the general election.”

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits anyone who has taken an oath of office from holding public office if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States, unless they are granted amnesty by a majority of Congress.

The six Republicans and unaffiliated voters, represented by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW) – a Washington-based watchdog group – claim Trump “violated that oath by recruiting, inciting and encouraging a violent mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a futile attempt to remain in office.”

“If the very fabric of our democracy is to hold, we must ensure that the Constitution is enforced and the same people who attacked our democratic system not be put in charge of it,” CREW President Noah Bookbinder said in a prepared statement. “We aren’t bringing this case to make a point, we’re bringing it because it is necessary to defend our republic both today and in the future. While it is unprecedented to bring this type of case against a former president, January 6th was an unprecedented attack that is exactly the kind of event the framers of the 14th Amendment wanted to build protections in case of. You don’t break the glass unless there’s an emergency.”

The Colorado Secretary of State, in a statement to Denver7, said she looks forward to the resolution of the petition in Colorado court, and added she’s hopeful “this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump’s eligibility as a candidate for office.”

Griswold’s office said Colorado is unclear on how to consider the requirements of the U.S. in determining whether a candidate is eligible for office, including the language of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Colorado Revised Statues 1-4-501(1), “Only eligible electors eligible for office,” reads, in part:

New Hampshire, Arizona and Michigan are facing similar lawsuits to disqualify the former president under the 14th Amendment, according to ABC News.

Denver7 has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment and has yet to hear back.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in next year’s presidential election, has been indicted four times in the last five months — accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C., of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss, in Florida of hoarding classified documents, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related to hush money paid on his behalf. Some of Trump’s criminal trials are scheduled to overlap with the presidential primary season, according to the Associated Press.