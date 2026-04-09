Griswold says DHS silent on whether ICE will be at Colorado polling places during 2026 election

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State says the Department of Homeland Security has remained silent on whether or not it plans to have immigration enforcement agents show up at polling places during the 2026 election cycle.

On Thursday, Griswold said that DHS has still not responded to a letter sent earlier this month by nine secretaries of state, including herself, requesting written confirmation of the presence of immigration enforcement during this year's election.

This request was prompted by earlier verbal assurances from DHS officials and former Secretary Kristi Noem that ICE would not be deployed to voting locations.

In a statement, Griswold emphasized that voters must be free from intimidation.

“Immigration officials must not be used to intimidate voters. Americans have the right to vote free from intimidation and harassment. As Secretary of State, I will always fight to ensure every Colorado voter can have their voice heard in our elections," Griswold said.

The letter was signed by election officials from Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington.

Meanwhile, in related developments, the Justice Department is suing Colorado and several other states for refusing to turn over sensitive voter roll data. In February, the FBI raided an elections office in Georgia.

These events have caused a rift between the Trump administration and state secretaries across the country.