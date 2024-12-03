Gov. Jared Polis, other Colorado Democrats criticize President Biden's pardon of son Hunter

DENVER — Several prominent Colorado Democrats, including Governor Jared Polis, strongly criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter.

President Biden announced on Sunday evening that he granted his son a full and unconditional pardon that covers more than a decade of any federal crimes his son might have committed.

The pardon is an about-face from the president's previous comments. In June, President Biden firmly ruled out a pardon or commutation for his son, telling reporters as his son faced trial in the Delaware gun case, “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that and I will not pardon him.”

As recently as Nov. 8, days after Trump’s victory, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ruled out a pardon or clemency for the younger Biden, saying, “We’ve been asked that question multiple times. Our answer stands, which is no.”

In his announcement, the president said his son was selectively and unfairly targeted for political reasons.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” President Biden said. “There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

Hunter Biden was convicted on federal gun-related charges in Delaware earlier this year. He pleaded guilty in September to federal tax evasion in California.

The president said people with cases similar to Hunter’s are seldom brought to trial.

“It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” President Biden said.

Polis was one of the first prominent Democrats in the country to criticize the president for pardoning his son.

“While as a father I certainly understand President Joe Biden’s natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country,” Polis said in a post on his social media accounts. “This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation. When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son.”

Polis received swift backlash from other Democrats. Many of them are still upset about the praise he heaped upon Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as Health and Human Services secretary last month.

Colorado State Rep. David Ortiz, a Democrat from Littleton, replied to Polis on X, calling the governor a “pandering wealthy jerk” and accusing him of not understanding the personal losses Biden has experienced.

“You don’t understand as a father because NONE of your kids got Glioblastoma because of their military service & died,” Ortiz said. “You didn’t lose your spouse & young daughter in a car crash with only two surviving sons. You don’t have the moral high ground here, pandering wealthy jerk.”

Ortiz was not available for an interview on Monday due to a family emergency.

Colorado State Representative Junie Joseph, a Boulder Democrat, said despite her love for President Biden, she disagrees with his decision.

“The message it sends is that we will take care of our own,” Joseph said. “And it really doesn't matter the law applies differently to those in power than it applies to regular folks.”

While some of her fellow Democrats are trying to justify Biden’s actions by accusing President-elect Donald Trump of promising to do worse, Joseph said it’s still no reason to support Biden’s pardon.

"We cannot point fingers and say, 'They are not doing the right thing. And because of that, we will not do the right thing,'” Joseph said. “I don't believe that is the right way to go."

In response to Biden’s pardon, Trump hinted at a possible mass pardon of those charged with crimes related to Jan. 6.

“Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and Congressman Jason Crow, two other prominent Democrats in the state, also criticized President Biden for pardoning his son.

“President Biden’s decision put personal interest ahead of duty and further erodes Americans’ faith that the justice system is fair and equal for all,” Bennet said on X.

“The Hunter Biden pardon was a mistake,” Crow wrote on X. “I sympathize with a father's love, especially in a family that has experienced so much personal tragedy. I also understand the legal arguments in favor of a pardon. But Presidential pardons are never judged solely on the merits of the case, particularly when it involves a family member. Presidents hold enormous power and responsibility and must be held to a higher standard. They must instill trust and promote the American people's faith in their democracy.”

During a White House event on Monday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was asked by reporters if she supported the pardon.

“Of course, I support the pardon of my son,” Dr. Biden said.

Hunter Biden is not the first family member of a president to receive a pardon. Former President Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother Rogeron his final day in office in January 2001. In December 2020, Trump pardoned Charles Kushner, the father of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka.

Trump announced on Saturday that he was nominating the elder Kushner to be U.S. Ambassador to France.