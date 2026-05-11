Gerrymander or Dummymander? Colorado law professor says redistricting fight could have unintended consequences

DENVER — The redistricting fight continues, as more states redraw their congressional districts to favor one political party.

Redistricting typically happens once a decade after the census is conducted to account for population changes. But political analysts who spoke with Denver7 recently said what leaders of some states are doing now is gerrymandering, which is legal, but frowned upon.

“Gerrymandering is the manipulation of districting lines to benefit a particular group or a particular person or a particular community,” Doug Spencer, University of Colorado Boulder law professor, said. “Generally speaking, we use the term redistricting to talk about the fair distribution of voters into districts that will then lead to representative government. And when that districting process is manipulated in some way to benefit an incumbent, to benefit a particular party, maybe to benefit a particular constituency, it could be a racial group, it could be an economic development corporation, then we use the term gerrymandering to signal that those redistricting lines have been drawn specifically to benefit a particular group.”

The unusual move of redistricting and gerrymandering mid-decade began in the early 2000s, but gained widespread momentum last year when President Donald Trump called on Texas leaders to redraw the states congressional maps to give Republicans five more Republican-leaning districts.

In response, California Democratic leaders promoted Proposition 50, which voters approved in November 2025, giving the state 5 more Democratic-leaning districts.

After several crucial court cases, national political analysts predict Republicans will end up with the most additional gerrymandered seats before the midterm elections.

Politics Colorado's constitution restricts efforts to redraw voting maps Micah Smith

But Spencer said in some instances, gerrymandering may not produce the intended results.

“Dummymandering is a term coined by some political scientists in the 90s that reflects a gerrymander that has backfired. So, somebody's drawing lines to benefit their own particular group or their own particular party, but then, because of the way voters turn out, it actually benefits the other party,” Spencer said.

Spencer said Texas Republicans face this exact risk right now.

He said they drew new districts based on past support from Latino voters that may be dropping. A Democratic super PAC is also pouring money into Colorado to try and draw maps in their favor.

But Spencer warns a Democratic power grab in a purple state could alienate moderate voters.