Freshman state representative from metro Denver resigns, citing 'sensationalistic and vitriolic' politics

A freshman member of the Colorado House cited the difficult “political environment” for her decision Friday to step down, just a year after she was elected.

State Rep. Ruby Dickson, a Greenwood Village Democrat and rising star in the majority party, announced her resignation, effective Dec. 11.

“While I’m proud of our legislative accomplishments, it has recently become clear that the sensationalistic and vitriolic nature of the current political environment is not healthy for me or my family,” Dickson wrote in a letter to the House’s chief clerk.

She also thanked her constituents and called her time in office “the honor of my life.”

