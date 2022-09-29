Watch Now
Fentanyl features in Colorado's first gubernatorial debate

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Governor Jared Polis speaks before a debate on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Pueblo, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:11 PM, Sep 28, 2022
PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Colorado's Democratic governor and his GOP challenger offered differing versions of the state in their first debate on Wednesday.

Gov. Jared Polis and Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl clashed over the economy, crime, education and post-pandemic recovery.

Ganahl bookended her speeches by attacking Polis over Colorado's high fentanyl overdose rates. Polis defended his four-year record as governor by highlighting the state's record job numbers.

Wednesday's debate was hosted by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce at Colorado State University-Pueblo. The candidates have other debates and issue forums in the works in coming weeks.

