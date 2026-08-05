Federal judge rules Trump administration can't access Colorado's unredacted voter rolls

DENVER — A federal judge ruled the Trump administration cannot access Colorado's unredacted voter rolls, marking the Justice Department's 20th consecutive legal loss on the issue.

U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer dismissed the case Monday, saying the DOJ did not have a valid purpose for obtaining the information and is not legally entitled to the records. The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.

Denver7 anchor Jessica Crawford spoke with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold about the lawsuit in the video below:

Trump admin. loses voter roll lawsuit

"This is one more victory against an attempt to take control by Trump and the federal government over our nation's elections, and it's one more loss for Trump and the DOJ," Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.

In December, the DOJ requested that Griswold share unredacted voter data, including every voter's full name, date of birth, address, and complete state driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. The DOJ sued Griswold and 30 other states for refusing to comply.

"So voters should know that there are these attempts to power grab from the federal administration, but we are fighting back. We are pushing back at every turn, and we are winning. So voters should expect the 2026 election to be just like normal. We're going to make sure that every Republican, Democrat, and unaffiliated alike that is eligible to vote can have their voices heard," Griswold said.

The Trump administration's attempts to control who is an eligible voter are not over. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on President Donald Trump's emergency appeal to limit mail-in ballots later this month.

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