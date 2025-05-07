Federal judge grants injunction, indefinitely bars Trump’s use of Alien Enemies Act in Colorado

A federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction to indefinitely limit President Donald Trump’s administration from deporting Venezuelan immigrants in Colorado under the Alien Enemies Act.

U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney also granted a request from the American Civil Liberties Union to turn the civil case into a class-action lawsuit, which means people represented by the lawsuit can now include all noncitizens in custody in Colorado who are subject to Trump’s executive order invoking the Alien Enemies Act, according to court records.

Sweeney previously granted a temporary restraining order blocking Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act and required immigration officials to provide 21 days’ notice if they plan to use the 18th-century law to deport Venezuelans.

