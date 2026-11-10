Eileen Laubacher declares victory in Colorado's 4th District as Lauren Boebert waits for final votes

COLORADO (KMGH) — Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher has declared victory over incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, but Boebert has not conceded and says will wait until all votes are counted in the closely contested race.

CNN projected Monday that Laubacher would win, though The Associated Press has not called the race as of Monday evening. As of 7:45 p.m. Monday, Laubacher was leading with 48.79% of the vote, while Boebert had 47.91%. A total of 381,661 ballots had been counted, with about 2% of the estimated vote remaining.

"Declaring a victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven," Boebert said in a statement posted on Instagram. She said she plans to wait until counties finish counting overseas and military ballots before taking any further action, which could take until Nov. 13 under Colorado law.

“To those who voted for me, thank you, I will strive to make you proud. To those who didn’t, I’ll fight just as hard for you and hope to earn your support," Laubacher said. “We made history. Now let’s make a difference.”

Watch Denver7's previous reporting on this contested race in the video below: