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Eileen Laubacher declares victory in Colorado's 4th District as Lauren Boebert waits for final votes

CNN has projected Laubacher as the winner, while The Associated Press has not called the closely contested race.
Laubacher looks to unseat Boebert in 4th Congressional District, considered a GOP stronghold
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Denver7 News
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is running for reelection in the 4th Congressional District, where Democratic candidate Eileen Laubacher is challenging her.
Laubacher looks to unseat Boebert in 4th Congressional District, considered a GOP stronghold
Voters weigh in on close race in Colorado's 4th Congressional District
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COLORADO (KMGH) — Democratic challenger Eileen Laubacher has declared victory over incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, but Boebert has not conceded and says will wait until all votes are counted in the closely contested race.

CNN projected Monday that Laubacher would win, though The Associated Press has not called the race as of Monday evening. As of 7:45 p.m. Monday, Laubacher was leading with 48.79% of the vote, while Boebert had 47.91%. A total of 381,661 ballots had been counted, with about 2% of the estimated vote remaining.

"Declaring a victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven," Boebert said in a statement posted on Instagram. She said she plans to wait until counties finish counting overseas and military ballots before taking any further action, which could take until Nov. 13 under Colorado law.

“To those who voted for me, thank you, I will strive to make you proud. To those who didn’t, I’ll fight just as hard for you and hope to earn your support," Laubacher said. “We made history. Now let’s make a difference.”

Watch Denver7's previous reporting on this contested race in the video below:

Republican Lauren Boebert faces Democrat Eileen Laubacher in the midterms

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