Economy, other issues have some younger Republicans souring on view of President Trump

DENVER — A recent report from Syracuse University shows President Trump is losing support from young Republicans.

This group of voters played a significant part in the president’s victory in November, with more than half of men under 30 years old supporting Trump. And six in ten white men voted for the President, according to the Associated Press’ VoteCast.

Of the 14 young Trump voters who participated in the Syracuse focus group, nine said they disapproved of Trump’s overall job performance so far, while five approved.

Denver7 spoke to Republicans here in Colorado about how they feel about the President’s performance.

Denver7

Tyler Linnebur, 30, Centennial

“I was hoping cost of things would improve more, and that, in general, people would be happier or be more optimistic. I feel like there's a lot of people upset or [with] mixed feelings about tariffs or trade policy, and there’s just a broad ideological rift in the party.”



Watch the full interview with Linnebur in the video player below:

Full interview: Treasurer of Colorado Federation of Young Republicans

Derek, 28, Denver

“If I had to pin down three main concerns in life now it would be affordability, the safety of the community, and our role on the global stage. I look very unfavorably on the tariff policies and other measures that have increased the pricing of food, rent, and imported goods such as electronics.”

Daniel, 37, Parker

“[Trump] is handling the economy very well and setting [the country] up for long-term growth with new trade deals and focusing on U.S. energy independence. The overall economy and job market has been in a lull for the last few months but that is mainly because the Federal Reserve wants that to be the case to tame growth and inflation.”

Immigration was one explanation for those who said they disapproved of the President in the Syracuse report— even though they supported the general idea of strengthening borders.

“I have not been agreeing with just taking a bunch of immigrants and even if they are innocent and throwing them back to God knows where,” Sean M., a 23-year-old independent from Pennsylvania who voted for Trump twice, said in the focus group.

Elizabeth M., a 27-year-old from Arizona pointed toward the economy.

“I believe with the reasoning behind them, I do think that something has to be done to compete with the other countries. I think it just should have been affecting, maybe the big businesses versus us as the consumers being affected by it,” she said.

Other issues addressed by the focus group included free speech and the conflict between Israel and Gaza.