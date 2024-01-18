DU students share their Iowa caucus experience

DENVER — A group of students from the University of Denver had an opportunity to view the Republican Iowa Caucus, which was held earlier this week, up close.

Seth Masket, a political science professor and director of the Center on American Politics at the University of Denver, is teaching a class on party nominations and has attended Iowa caucuses in the past.

“I've always wanted to be able to bring students to it. I was able to raise a little money to do that this year. And so, I was able to bring 13 students from my class,” Masket said.

The students were able to witness the unique process play out firsthand.

“It was really cool,” DU student Emma Seel said. “I've been interested in politics for a long time, and just being able to see the process unfold and the candidates all compete in the days leading up to the caucuses was an incredible experience.”

Seel said the students were able to see candidates like Nikki Haley, whom they saw in a diner, interact with voters in a personal way.

“I think people really appreciate when the politicians try to interact with the voters more,” Seel said.

“I think it was really cool to watch a small town like Des Moines really come alive,” DU student Henry Denberg said. “It was like the Olympic Village for politics. And it was great to see all just an entire town super motivated by politics.”

They also attended events for Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

As for caucus night, they said were surprised with how quickly and informal the process was. At some precincts, the election volunteers used popcorn buckets and grocery bags to collect the ballots.

“I think the caucus process went a lot faster than I imagined it would, which was surprising for me,” Denberg said. “Each candidate only had one speaker to represent them. I assumed it would be a more drawn out process.”

The Iowa caucuses have historically been the first contest for presidential elections and attract a ton of media attention.

A win provides presidential candidates with not only delegates for their party’s convention but also momentum in the news.

“I think it really levels the playing field because in Iowa doesn't totally matter how much you spend, you have to have charisma and you have to be willing to go out and meet people and I think charisma goes a long way in the caucus process,” Denberg said.

Trump won the caucus this year, which did not surprise Masket or his students.

Masket said polling indicated Trump had strong support among local party leaders.

“Trump has had a lot of support, not 100%, but just a lot of prominent support within the party,” Masket said.

Seel said she was surprised that DeSantis finished second and Haley third.

“It was a surprise to me that DeSantis came out in front of Nikki Haley in the Iowa caucuses just because people were really happy with the time that she spent there,” Seel said.

Overall, it was an experience the students will never forget.

The Iowa Democratic Party changed its caucus this year. Instead of in-person caucusing, the party is directing voters to mail in their ballots through Super Tuesday.

DU students share their Iowa caucus experience