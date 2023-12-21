Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Donald Trump's GOP rivals once again compelled to rally to his defense after Colorado ruling

Election 2024 DeSantis
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Election 2024 DeSantis
Posted at 6:17 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 20:17:40-05

AMES, Iowa (AP) — With less than a month to go before voting begins, Donald Trump’s Republican rivals are once again rallying to his defense.

That's after Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled to remove him from the state’s presidential primary ballot, declaring him ineligible under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause.

The pattern is a repetition of what happened following Trump’s successive indictments as he racked up 91 criminal charges.

Those hoping to defeat Trump slammed the decision as inappropriate, a “stunt" and an “attack on democracy.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis charged it was part of an elaborate plot by “the left” to ensure Trump wins the nomination because they view him as the party’s weakest candidate.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives