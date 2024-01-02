Watch Now
NewsPolitics

Actions

Donald Trump is expected to appeal the Colorado and Maine rulings banning him from primary ballots

Former President Donald Trump's legal team is expected to appeal the decisions that removed him from the 2024 primary ballots in Colorado and Maine.
Maine bars Donald Trump from state's presidential primary ballot
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 13:30:53-05

DENVER (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to appeal rulings from Colorado and Maine that he is no longer eligible for the presidency. It would set up a high-stakes showdown over a 155-year-old addition to the Constitution that bans from office those who “engaged in insurrection.” The appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling would go to the U.S. Supreme Court, while the appeal to the ruling by Maine’s Democratic secretary of state would go to that state’s Superior Court. It would mark the first time the nation’s highest court could rule on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. It was added to the Constitution after the Civil War to prevent Confederates from returning to their former government posts.

Former President Trump expected to appeal ballot decisions

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives