Department of State announces voting location changes in SW Colorado due to flooding risk

The Colorado Department of State has announced some voting location changes in Archuleta County due to the ongoing flooding risk in Southwest Colorado.

They provided the following information to voters:

Archuleta County’s Voting Locations are:

Voter Centers

NEW LOCATION: Archuleta County Courthouse Voter Center – 109 Harmon Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tuesday, November 3, 2026: 7 AM – 7 PM Election Office – 305 Village Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Monday, November 2, 2026: 8 AM – 4 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2026: 7 AM – 7 PM Archuleta County Extension Office – 344 HWY 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tuesday, November 3, 2026: 7 AM – 7 PM NEW LOCATION: Pine River Library at Bayfield – Joint La Plata/Archuleta Voter Center – 395 Bayfield Center Dr., Bayfield, CO, 81122

Monday, November 2, 2026: 8 AM – 5 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2026: 7 AM – 7 PM Archuleta County voters can vote a replacement ballot with all their local contests at this location.

Drop boxes

NEW LOCATION: Mobile Drop Box in parking lot at 10 Solomon Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Monday, November 2, 2026: 8 AM – 4 PM Tuesday, November 3, 2026: 7 AM – 7 PM Tara Community Center – 333 Milton Lane, Arboles, CO 81121

Open 24/7 through 7 PM on November 3, 2026



Voters should no longer attempt to return their ballot at the following locations in Archuleta County:



Ross Aragon Community Center Voter Center

Pagosa Springs Town Hall Ballot Drop Box

Voting locations and times remain unaffected in Conejos, La Plata, Montezuma and Rio Grande counties.

Eligible voters impacted by floods who have not yet cast their ballot can visit any voter center across the state to request and receive a replacement ballot.



Visiting a voter center within their home county will allow eligible voters to vote a ballot with all of their local contests. Note, Archuleta voters can also visit Pine River Library at Bayfield to vote a ballot with all of their local contests.

Visiting a voter center outside of their home county will allow eligible voters to vote a replacement ballot with only statewide races.

Voters who have access to their mail ballot can return that ballot to any drop box or voter center in the state by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day and it will make it back to their county clerk for signature verification and tabulation.

Voters who are unable to vote in person or return their mail ballot due to flooding can request an emergency ballot at https://myballot.coloradosos.gov/app/home [links-1.govdelivery.com].

A complete list of voter center and drop box locations can be found here: https://www.coloradosos.gov/pubs/elections/VIP.html [links-1.govdelivery.com]. Voters should enter the address of their current location to find nearby voting options.

Impacted voters can also contact their County Clerk with specific questions. Contact information can be found at https://www.coloradosos.gov/pubs/elections/Resources/CountyElectionOffices.html [links-1.govdelive…https://www.coloradosos.gov/pubs/elections/Resources/CountyElectionOffices.html.