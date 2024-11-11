Watch Now
PoliticsPolitics

Actions

Denver DA launches investigation into voter system passwords breach by secretary of state’s office

State officials rushed to change passwords as ballot-processing was underway
A Denver district judge on Monday heard arguments in a lawsuit filed by the Libertarian Party of Colorado against Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold after partial passwords of components of the state's voting system were published online.
griswold lawsuit.png
Posted
and last updated

The Denver district attorney has launched an investigation into how a spreadsheet of voting system passwords ended up on the Colorado secretary of state’s website earlier this year.

The DA’s office on Monday would not divulge any additional details of the probe beyond confirming an open investigation.

Colorado Secretary of State website.png

Politics

Partial passwords to Colorado's voting systems posted online

Robert Garrison

On Oct. 29, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that a spreadsheet posted publicly on her office’s website for several months “improperly included” a hidden tab that displayed passwords protecting Colorado voting machines in many counties. The office categorized the breach as accidental.

A team of state employees quickly went to country clerk offices to change passwords and shore up security ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Thirty-four of Colorado’s 64 counties were affected, officials found.

griswold lawsuit.png

Politics

Judge rejects Libertarian Party of CO's lawsuit against Sec. of State Griswold

Stephanie Butzer

State election officials said the breach did not pose a security threat to Colorado’s elections and did not impact how ballots would be counted. A password listed in the spreadsheet would need to be paired with another password kept separately, and the person using them would need physical access to machines kept in secure rooms.

Read the full story from our partners at The Denver Post.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sunset over the State Capitol.jpeg

U.S Capitol CNN 061419

White House