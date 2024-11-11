Denver DA launches investigation into voter system passwords breach by secretary of state’s office

The Denver district attorney has launched an investigation into how a spreadsheet of voting system passwords ended up on the Colorado secretary of state’s website earlier this year.

The DA’s office on Monday would not divulge any additional details of the probe beyond confirming an open investigation.

On Oct. 29, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced that a spreadsheet posted publicly on her office’s website for several months “improperly included” a hidden tab that displayed passwords protecting Colorado voting machines in many counties. The office categorized the breach as accidental.

A team of state employees quickly went to country clerk offices to change passwords and shore up security ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Thirty-four of Colorado’s 64 counties were affected, officials found.

State election officials said the breach did not pose a security threat to Colorado’s elections and did not impact how ballots would be counted. A password listed in the spreadsheet would need to be paired with another password kept separately, and the person using them would need physical access to machines kept in secure rooms.

