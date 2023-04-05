Denver clerk on low voter turnout in municipal election: ‘We can do better’

DENVER — Even as the “well-oiled machine” that was Denver election headquarters operated without issue Tuesday evening, the city’s clerk and recorder admitted to Denver7 that he was underwhelmed by voter turnout in the municipal election.

“We could do better,” Paul Lopez told Denver7’s Colette Bordelon just before polls closed. “We need to increase our voter participation. “These are the elections that matter [...] These are the frontline representatives in government, it's going to be your city government.”

As of 4 p.m., the city was reporting around 120,000 ballots cast, which would equate to about 20% voter turnout. The clerk’s office told Denver7 it expected around 150,000 ballots to be cast.

Entertainment Denver municipal election results

Lopez said Denver saw 44% turnout in a 2015 municipal election that, in addition to mayor and city council elections, decided the future of psilocybin mushrooms and a person’s ability to shelter themselves in public. In the 2015 municipal election, Lopez said only 20% of voters went to the polls.

“It can vary. It's not necessarily an apples to apples comparison,” Lopez said Tuesday. “This is the first time that we've had the federal elections fund. This is the most candidates that you've seen in such a long time. So there's a lot of differences.”

The 2023 mayoral election was more than likely headed to a runoff on June 6, as the top two candidates – Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough – saw some separation from their competitors but were not on track to draw the 50% of votes needed for an outright win.

Before a runoff is declared, the city will canvass the election and certify its results. Eight days after the election, the city will address ballots with any discrepancies. Voters notified of an issue with their ballots will have eight days to fix them, Lopez said.

“It's a process, but it's a process that's designed to make sure that it's fair, that it's transparent, secure and accessible, and definitely a process that matters,” he said.