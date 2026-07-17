Denver Clerk and Recorder's office reiterates city's election are secure and certifies latest results

A bipartisan board signed off the City and County of Denver’s Primary election results Friday morning, officially finalizing all results and bringing the election to a formal close with certification from the Denver Clerk and Recorder.

“We have the party chairs from the Republican and Democratic parties come in, and they go over the results of every ballot that was cast, and we look at all of them to make sure there are no discrepancies,” Sabrina Allie, City and County of Denver deputy clerk and recorder, told Denver7. “It's a really great system that we have here in Colorado where we can audit everything that comes into us and ensure that every ballot that is cast is properly vetted, and we check all of that with a bipartisan team from each party.”

The certification of Denver's Primary Election came just a day after President Donald Trump gave an address to the nation where he made claims about vulnerabilities within U.S. election systems. Trump also claimed China interfered in the 2020 election, though he did not provide specific evidence for such claims.

“Our elections in Denver are incredibly secure. They're incredibly accurate, and we audit them so that we can prove that," Allie said.

She added Denver is the national gold standard in the country because of the way we do elections in Colorado.

"We have paper ballots. We are auditing them to make sure that they are correctly counted by our machines, and we do that with bipartisan teams to reassure the public,” Allie said, as she encouraged people to go to the denvervotes.org website to check out all of the information about how Denver's voting process works.

"We also encourage people to come down and take a tour of the facility and learn all about the process," she said." You can see every single part of it.”

Registered Denver voters will begin receiving their ballots for the November election 22 days before Election Day.