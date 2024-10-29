Denver clerk and recorder warns CO Democratic Party against hosting Election Night watch party at ReelWorks

DENVER — In a letter to the Colorado Democratic Party, Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López said he "strongly [opposed]" the party's decision to host its Election Night watch party at ReelWorks and threatened "all available remedies... including litigation" if the party's plan continued.

ReelWorks, located in the city's Five Points neighborhood, is being used by the City and County of Denver as a voter service and polling center for the November election. López said an Election Night Party at the venue would be considered electioneering, which is illegal within 100 feet of a polling location.

According to López, the party argued that attendees would enter through an entrance that has a separate address from the polling location. The clerk and recorder countered that the separate entrances still belong to one building, and the 1399 35th Street address — the address of the door near where attendees would enter — is the address on the City and County of Denver's lease agreement with ReelWorks.

In his letter, which was addressed to Colorado Democratic Party Chair Shad Murib and Executive Director Karin Asensio, López said his office "cannot negotiate what election law dictates."

"We also understand that you do not believe an Election Night party constitutes electioneering, and that you are willing to make extra effort to protect voters. It is just not something we can risk," López wrote. "Our charge as Denver’s Election Division is to ensure no voter will feel intimidated or pressured by campaign personnel, signage, or other political activities. Unfortunately, we do not believe there is any way around acknowledging that the state’s Democratic Party event is inherently political, and we certainly believe it would be perceived that way by members of the public and media."

López said if the state Democratic Party continued with its plan, the Denver Clerk and Recorder's Office would "explore all available remedies to comply with election law, up to and including litigation."

The Denver clerk and recorder said his office is supported by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

Denver7 reached out to the Colorado Democratic Party for a statement and is awaiting a response.