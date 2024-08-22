Democratic National Convention Day 4: Colorado Democrats reflect on Harris' historic presidential nomination

CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris will cap off the Democratic National Convention Thursday night in Chicago by formally accepting the party’s nomination for president.

A lot of Colorado Democrats will be in the convention hall for the speech, including some of the state's top political leaders.

U.S. Senator and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said the speech is also an opportunity for Harris to reach those who may still have doubts following her failed 2020 presidential campaign.

“Those were hard times for Kamala,” said Hickenlooper. “I think she wants to demonstrate how she's grown in the last four years.”

He said Harris has spent her time as vice president building experience and meeting with world leaders.

“[She] spends her time with the smartest, brightest, most successful people on Earth. That makes her a stronger, better person,” said Hickenlooper.

University of Denver political science professor Phil Chen said Thursday while Harris has been in office for three-and-a-half years as vice president, she’s not well-known to many Americans.

“Vice presidents just tend to be a little bit more low profile and under the radar,” said Chen. “Even though people might know their name, they may not know the whole story.”

Chen said the convention and Harris’ acceptance speech will provide an opportunity to fill in some of those blanks.

“It's a real chance to kind of introduce herself and to shift the race into really a conversation about her, tell her story, tell her background,” Chen said.

When Harris takes the stage, she’ll also be stepping into history.

She will become the first woman of color to accept a major party’s nomination for president.

If elected, she will become the first woman president in U.S. history.

“Personally, it means so much to me,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver. “And to see so many women of color in that hall in tears, you know, just thinking and knowing the weight of this moment.”

Herod said she believes it will inspire future generations.

“It shows us that anything is possible,” said Herod. “My mom has always said, and I think so many Black folks have always said, 'You can't be what you don't see.”

Chen said because of all the largely positive media coverage they get, political conventions usually give presidential candidates a bump in support.

“We would expect that Harris might see polling advantages or some bump simply because it's four days of media focus largely on this one candidate,” said Chen.

But he said the race between Harris and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, is still close. He said it may remain that way until Election Day.

“The race is absolutely tight,” said Chen. “Especially in the swing states.”

Herod said while Democrats feel enthusiastic about Harris’ candidacy, they shouldn’t become complacent.

“Listen, we're gonna win, but the only way that we win is if we get out there and do the work,” said Herod. “I'm confident, but I'm not rest assured.”