Democrat Yadira Caraveo drops bid to retake 8th Congressional District seat

Former U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo is dropping her bid to reclaim the congressional seat she lost last year, her campaign said in a statement Friday.

“Unfortunately, I faced very strong resistance to my candidacy this cycle due almost entirely to the stigmatization of mental health in America,” the Democrat and pediatrician said.

Caraveo was one of several Democrats running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans in the intensely competitive 8th Congressional District, a suburban seat north of Denver.

A former state legislator, she’d won the seat after it was created in 2022, only to lose to Evans last year after one term. Caraveo won and lost the seat by narrow margins, and the race is expected to again be one of the most contested next year.

