Democrat Griswold reelected as Colorado secretary of state

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jena Griswold has been reelected as Colorado’s secretary of state, beating Republican challenger Pam Anderson, a former county clerk in suburban Denver.

Anderson accused Griswold of being too partisan for someone who administers elections. Griswold said her outspoken positions on voting and abortion were about standing up for fundamental rights.

Griswold worked to block Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk charged with allowing outsiders to break into an election system, from overseeing voting there.

Griswold also backed legislation to make tampering with election equipment a felony and to increase the number of ballot drop-off boxes and in-person voting centers.