Congressman Gabe Evans reflects on his first 100 days in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Freshman Congressman Gabe Evans will mark his first 100 days in office Sunday representing Colorado’s 8th Congressional District.

The Republican has introduced six pieces of legislation since landing on Capitol Hill.

“Five of those six bills are bipartisan and three of them have already actually passed out of committee. And so, I’m really committed to doing the good work that Coloradans want: to get our crime rate down, get the fentanyl and the drugs out of our community, make sure that we're working to cut through some punitive red tape and reduce the cost of living,” Evans told Denver7 in an interview.

Evans introduced the Uplift Act, which would empower local and state authorities to work with federal immigration authorities.

Another bill, the Global Investment in American Jobs Act, was introduced by Evans in February and calls for research into increasing foreign investments into the United States in order to create more American jobs.

“It is a directive to study any barriers that may exist that would prevent responsible foreign investors from being able to bring business headquarters, bring manufacturing, or bring jobs back to the United States,” Evans said.

Prior to entering politics, Evans served in the U.S. Army, the National Guard, and as a police officer in Arvada. He said his focus moving forward is public safety and lowering the cost of living, both campaign promises.

“I actually still wear my police boots in the halls of Congress. The set that I've got on right now is on their third set of soles,” Evans said. “I do that for a reason, and it's to remind me of why I'm in Congress.”