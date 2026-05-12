DENVER — Colorado universities and students are speaking out against a bill moving through the state Legislature that would cut off financial aid to students who attend private universities.

“We're really focused on the students and the need of those students to make college a possibility, to help their dreams come true,” said Catherine Rhode the Associate VP of Admissions and Financial Aid at Regis University. “Our neediest students in the state of Colorado are going to be impacted by this loss of funding.”

HB26-1345 will modernize the higher education funding model by expanding eligibility for qualified transfer students and prioritizing part-time students.

A last-minute amendment added to the bill on May 6 prohibits state financial aid and work-study programs for students at private institutions, effective in the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

This will impact over 2,000 students attending schools such as the University of Denver, Colorado Christian University, and Regis University, reducing funding by $14 million.

Regis University says this bill will impact 587 students who will lose $5.5 million in financial aid, all because of the school they chose.

“It absolutely impacts students just based on school choice alone. These students have not changed their residency status; they have not changed their eligibility. They will be filling out their financial aid applications the same as they do every year. The only difference is they chose a school like Regis University,” Rhode said.

Regis University points out that the bill hurts Colorado taxpayers whose children attend an in-state private institution but cannot receive financial assistance benefits.

► Watch Jessica Porter's report in the player below:

Colorado universities come out against a bill that would cut $14 million in aid to private institutions

Zoey Josifek, a senior at Regis, is from Colorado and worried about losing her work-study. That program connected her with a job at the University that helps her pay for college.

“It (work study) means everything to me. It's been a really big part of my Regis career here at Regis University. It's given me so many opportunities to grow as a person,” Josifek said.

Josifek says she will have to find another job if this bill passes, which might not be as accommodating to her academic needs. She is urging lawmakers to think of the students.

“I feel like I've really built a place for myself here at Regis. Potentially losing these funds, not only for me, but for countless students here at Regis, it's really going to hurt us,” she said.

Colorado’s private universities are calling on state lawmakers to reject this amendment.

The University of Denver has 508 students who will be affected by this potential change to financial aid. The University released the following statement:

“The University of Denver is committed to providing the best possible education and support to students across Colorado. The recent proposed budget cuts by the state legislature to state need-based financial aid would affect students attending private institutions like DU. This cut could negatively impact Colorado students and their ability to attend the higher education institution of their choosing. Need-based financial aid is critical for all of Colorado’s students, especially underserved and first-generation students who rely on this aid.”

The bill passed a third reading in the Senate. It must now go back to the house for another vote.