Colorado State Senate candidate arrested in Florida after child nearly drowns, police say

DENVER — A Colorado State Senate candidate was arrested in Florida for allegedly leaving his young children alone in a hotel pool, one of whom almost drowned, while he got drinks at a bar.

Frederick Alfred Jr., 38, a Republican running in Colorado State Senate District 21, is facing child neglect charges after the Monday evening incident at a Key West, Florida, resort, according to a police report obtained by Denver7.

According to the report, while Alfred was away at the bar, his 4-year-old daughter began foaming at the mouth and became unconscious in the pool. A witness intervened, pulling the child from the water and performing CPR before paramedics reached the location.

Paramedics then arrived and revived the child. Police noted that during the incident, her brother swallowed pool water while attempting to rescue his sister, but the boy appeared to be mostly unharmed.

Police said Alfred initially refused medical transport for the children, even after officers informed him of potential delayed complications. After some discussion, Alfred eventually agreed, and both children were transported to the hospital, according to the police report.

During their investigation at the scene, police noted the smell of alcohol on Alfred. A bar receipt confirmed he had purchased a "Bourbon and Bubbles" and a "Levitate" cocktail while away from the pool, the report states.

Later that evening, Alfred was arrested and transported to Monroe County Detention Center on two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

The Commerce City man boasts on his campaign site that he is a “community leader committed to building a stronger future for Senate District 21.”

Denver7 reached out to Afred’s campaign on multiple occasions for a response to the arrest and allegations, but has yet to hear back.

Alfred also ran in Colorado House of Representatives District 32. However, he will not appear on the Republican primary ballot for this race.