Colorado Senate passes bill to help ease teacher shortage

DENVER — The Colorado Senate passed legislation on Tuesday to help address the state's teacher shortage.

Senate Bill 25-154 would expand opportunities for people interested in becoming teachers.

According to the Colorado Department of Education’s Educator Shortage Survey, nearly 7,000 teaching positions were open in the 2023-24 school year. School districts filled about a quarter of those positions by using a shortage mechanism, such as hiring long-term substitutes, retired teachers and alternative licensure program candidates. About nine percent of the positions remained unfilled for the school year.

This year, there are teacher shortages in more than two dozen subjects, including early childhood education, elementary education, mathematics, science, social students and special education.

“I have been working on the teacher shortage issue for quite a long time because we've had teacher shortages in Colorado since prior to the pandemic, and they're even worse now,” said State Sen. Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins.

Kipp introduced SB25-154 to expand access to educator pathways.

One of the main provisions of the bill initially addressed Colorado’s testing requirements to become a teacher, which Kipped described as “over the top.” The lawmaker said not everyone who is qualified to be a teacher is a good test-taker.

“Yet, we are requiring people to be good test-takers to become teachers,” said Kipp

Some Coloradans interested in becoming teachers have complained about the testing requirements and the multiple tests they are required to pay for and pass.



Read the fiscal note for Senate Bill 25-154 below

From an early age, Payton Pritchard knew she wanted to become a teacher, having been inspired by a best friend with a rare disability.

"That kind of brought my excitement into learning the differences in people and how they may have these differences, but they're still human just like us,” said Pritchard.

Despite graduating cum laude and earning a bachelor’s degree in special education, Pritchard has struggled to pass all of the tests she needs to earn a teaching license. She said a traumatic brain injury from a snowmobile accident years ago has contributed to her testing anxiety.

“Due to my test anxiety, it is extremely difficult for me to succeed on these tests despite my experience and dedication,” Pritchard told lawmakers at a hearing on Kipp’s bill last week.

Pritchard, who currently works as a paraprofessional educator earning $18 per hour, said in addition to testing anxiety, she struggles paying for the tests.

“To obtain my teaching license, I need to pass five tests costing between $300 and $475,” Pritchard said.

She called on lawmakers to pass Kipp’s bill and reduce the number of tests that are required.

“I respectfully urge you to reconsider the testing requirements for special education teachers. Specifically, I ask that the number of tests required be reduced,” Pritchard said.

Kipp said that after the Colorado State Board of Education learned about her bill, they committed to changing the testing requirements. As a result, that part of Kipp’s bill was removed on Monday.

“I’m glad it got done non-legislatively. We always like it when we have those kinds of solutions,” Kipp said.

Other parts of the bill could also go a long way in addressing the teacher shortage. It would make it easier for teachers currently licensed to qualify to teach other subjects experiencing teacher shortages.

Another part of the bill requires colleges that offer courses through the Teacher Recruitment Education and Preparation (TREP) program to charge a community college tuition rate, expanding opportunities for low-income students to pursue careers as teachers.

“We want to make sure we’re giving people who should be in the classroom the opportunity to be there,” said Kipp.

The bill passed the Colorado Senate on Tuesday by a vote of 25 to 9. It will now go to the Colorado House of Representatives for further consideration.