Colorado sees record spike in firearm background checks ahead of new gun law

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported Monday that its InstaCheck Unit processed a record number of firearm background checks in July, ahead of a new major firearms law.

The increase came ahead of Senate Bill 25-003, which took effect Aug. 1 and adds new requirements for purchasing certain semiautomatic firearms.

CBI said it saw a 195% increase in volume for the month, processing 59,452 checks compared to 20,172 in July 2025.

The agency said it was prepared for the surge, cross-training 20 employees from elsewhere in the agency and effectively doubling the size of the InstaCheck Unit.

CBI Director Armando Saldate III praised the team's efforts

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to everyone in the InstaCheck Unit for coming together to tackle this challenge," Saldate said in a news release. "Their dedication, flexibility, and hard work were vital to our success, and I am grateful for your continued commitment to this team and the mission."

SB 25-003 requires residents to obtain a five-year eligibility card from a local sheriff's office and complete an in-person safety course before purchasing or transferring specified semiautomatic rifles, shotguns, and gas-operated handguns with detachable magazines.

It’s a measure the Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it will not participate in, in part due to funding and staffing issues.

Despite the record volume, CBI said it maintained compliance with Colorado's required 72-hour waiting period for firearm transfers.

