Colorado Republicans praise Trump's inaugural address, while Democrats vow to fight his agenda

DENVER — Like others across the country, many of Colorado’s political leaders viewed President Donald Trump’s inaugural address through a partisan lens.

After being sworn into office as the 47th president on Monday, Trump promised to make Americans' lives better, starting with cracking down on illegal immigration.

"All illegal entries will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said.

National Politics Watch and read: President Donald Trump's full inaugural address Scripps News Staff

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert said the Trump-Vance administration will put the interests of Coloradans first.

“After a disastrous four years of suffering through the crime and drugs brought into our communities by an open Southern border, inflation hitting record-highs while ranchers and farmers can barely survive, and a failure to stand up for our nation's interests as foreign enemies cause chaos, today's inauguration of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance marks the start of a new, magnificent era for America,” Boebert said in a statement.

"Today’s inauguration was highlighted by the most reinvigorating speech by any President," State Rep. Ryan Armogost, R-Berthoud, wrote on X. "With a no-nonsense powerful President and majority in our US Capitol and US Supreme Court, we can finally fix the travesties caused by the 12 years of Obama/Biden."

The Colorado Democratic Party issued a statement, saying Trump would take the country backward.

“If this is anything like last time, the rich will get richer while the rest of us struggle to get by,” the statement read. “Colorado Democrats stand ready to fight back against mass deportations, inflationary economics, unqualified nominees, tax cuts for billionaires and corporations, and attacks on our fundamental freedoms.”

State Rep. Junie Joseph was one of just a handful of Democratic politicians in Colorado to issue a public statement about the inauguration on Monday afternoon.

"On MLK Day, I was hoping to hear a message of love, unity and compassion, not one of division and hate," Joseph said. "As a woman and an immigrant, I’m deeply concerned for our children, who could face the devastation of becoming orphans under Trump’s immigration policies. Let’s honor Dr. King’s legacy by fostering a future of love, inclusion, and justice for all."

Politics Fear, uncertainty grow for potential ICE operations in Denver metro area Kristian Lopez

University of Denver political science professor Seth Masket said Trump's pledge to unify the nation with his speech fell short.

“I thought it was pretty divisive, pretty aggressive. I thought far more so than his first inaugural address [in 2017],” said Masket. “This one, I thought, was a lot more vengeful in its tone.”

Masket said he expects the courts to play an important role as Trump implements his agenda.

In addition to working with Congress to implement his agenda, Trump said he would issue executive orders.

“He's already said he's going to essentially get rid of birthright citizenship, which is in the 14th Amendment,” Masket said. “An executive order doesn't override the 14th Amendment.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who attended the inauguration as chairman of the National Governors Association, told Denver7 he hopes to have a good relationship with Trump and his administration.

"When it benefits Coloradans, we're going to work with them, and if it hurts Coloradans, I'm never afraid to stand in opposition,” said Polis.

After his inaugural address, Trump spoke to supporters in Congress and attended an inaugural parade, where he addressed supporters and signed a series of executive orders.