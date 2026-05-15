Colorado Republican gubernatorial debate: Denver7 wants your voice as Kirkmeyer, Bottoms face off

DENVER — Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidates State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and State Rep. Scott Bottoms took the stage Thursday evening in their first major televised debate ahead of the June 30 primaries.

Hosted by Denver7, CPR News and The Denver Post, the candidates faced off before a live studio audience of a few dozen people as they tried to convince voters why one of the two is the better fit to replace Gov. Jared Polis, who is term-limited after serving eight years in office.

Watch a replay of the debate between Colorado's Republican gubernatorial candidates in the video player below:

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