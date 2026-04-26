Colorado officials denounce attack after gunman opens fire near WHCA Dinner

DENVER — Colorado leaders from both sides of the aisle responded with statements condemning the violence and emphasizing the importance of protecting public officials after the shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner attended by President Donald Trump on Saturday night. The president was unharmed.

Law enforcement officials say 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, sprinted past security barricades as Secret Service agents rushed to intercept him.

One officer was shot in a bullet-resistant vest and is now recovering, officials report. The gunman was apprehended without injury and is currently undergoing hospital evaluation, police confirm.

President Trump states the suspect left writings explicitly calling for the immediate targeting of Trump and administration officials.

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet

“A time-honored event dedicated to the First Amendment and a free press was disrupted by violence that has no place in our country. Grateful that those in attendance are safe, and thankful to the Secret Service and law enforcement who acted swiftly to protect lives.”

Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper

“Appalled by the shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner. A night meant to celebrate the First Amendment was disrupted by political violence, which has no place in America. Grateful to the Secret Service and law enforcement who acted quickly and bravely to save lives.”

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert

"Thank God President Trump is safe. The United States Secret Service hasn’t been funded for 70 days because of the Radical Left. Either this is their plan OR they need to change course and fund DHS/USSS NOW."

Republican Rep. Jeff Crank

"Thankful for the swift action from Secret Service and law enforcement at this evening’s WHCD to ensure President Trump and all attendees are safe. Pray for our country. There is no place for violence."

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow

"Grateful that everyone attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is safe. Thank you to the Secret Service and law enforcement for quickly responding to shots fired at the event. Violence is never acceptable."

Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette

"The reported shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner is deeply disturbing. Violence is never acceptable."

Republican Rep. Gabe Evans

"My family and I are keeping everyone affected by tonight’s shooting in our thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful for the brave men and women in law enforcement who acted swiftly to ensure everyone was kept safe. There is no place for violence in our country."

Republican Rep. Jeff Hurd

"Grateful for the law enforcement officers and first responders who acted quickly to keep people safe following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Violence has no place in our politics. It must be condemned clearly and consistently. Keeping all those involved in my prayers tonight."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

"Political violence has no place in our democratic republic. And those who engage in such actions must be held accountable. Thinking about those at the WH Correspondents' Dinner tonight and their safety and praying for healing our republic."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

"While details are still emerging, violence, even the attempt of violence, is never acceptable and I’m glad the President, Vice President and all in attendance are safe. I appreciate the law enforcement who responded quickly to ensure everyone’s safety. We all have the right to disagree, but never to try and hurt each other."

The Associated Press contributed to this report