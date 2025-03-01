Colorado leaders react to Trump and Zelenskyy Oval Office blowup

DENVER — Colorado leaders and officials are reacting to Friday’s heated argument in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump and Vance berated Ukrainian Zelenskyy over the war in Ukraine, accusing him of not showing gratitude after he challenged Vance on the question of diplomacy with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The astonishing turn of events could scramble affairs in Europe and around the globe. During his visit with Trump, Zelenskyy was expected to sign the deal allowing the U.S. greater access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals and hold a joint news conference, but that plan was scrapped after the leaders' heated engagement in front of the news media.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement following the Oval Office meeting:

“In Colorado, we support freedom and we will not cater to a brutal Russian dictator who is no friend to America, our interests or future. Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Putin’s illegal and brutal invasion of their country is critical for their freedom, the future of the Ukrainian people and important for American global safety and national security. America plays a crucial role in supporting our international allies and protecting democracy abroad, Colorado continues to stand with Ukraine.”

Democratic U.S. Senator Michael Bennet released the following statement following the Oval Office meeting:

“As I said last week on the Senate floor, the American people have been extremely generous in our support of Ukraine.

It’s also equally true that the Ukrainian people have earned a debt of gratitude from the entire free world – including the United States. Their courage, our weapons, and the weapons of our allies have held Putin’s army at the gates of Europe.

In defense of their country, democracy, and the West, Ukraine has also paid a terrible human toll – 43,000 deaths and another 370,000 casualties. In cemeteries across Ukraine, which I have visited, fresh graves, piled with dirt and flowers, testify to their sacrifice.

Every time President Trump opens his mouth, including with his lack of self-control in the Oval Office today, he weakens Ukraine’s bargaining position, and ours, and makes the world more dangerous.

As I said on the Senate floor last week, rolling over to Putin will embolden other dictators around the world – especially Xi Jinping of China.

Anyone concerned about Beijing’s potential takeover over Taiwan knows that there is no better test of how the free world will respond to Xi’s potential invasion than how we respond to Putin’s.

One wonders how the Cold War would’ve turned out if Eisenhower, Reagan, and Bush were more concerned about people kissing their ring than our strategic position. (And for the record, every time I’ve sat down with President Zelensky, he has begun and ended our meetings by thanking the American people for our support. He has thanked the U.S., President Trump, and former President Joe Biden in public an enumerable number of times.)

It’s also worth remembering that while this Oval Office travesty was being broadcast across the entire world, in the United States, the richest country in the world, more than 140 people in Texas have been diagnosed with measles, and 20 have been hospitalized. One child has already died – the first measles death in the U.S. in a decade.

This is incompetence across the board. And it is American people, along with our allies and partners, who will pay the price.”

Democratic U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper released the following statement following the Oval Office meeting:

“Ukraine is a democratic ally fighting for their very existence against a Russian invasion. Attacking our ally instead of Putin is reckless and dangerous.”

Democratic Congresswoman Dianna DeGette released the following statement following the Oval Office meeting:

“The behavior of President Trump and Vice President Vance towards President Zelensky is shocking, disrespectful, and un-American. Ukraine is defending its sovereignty against an aggressive adversary, and the United States must stand with Ukraine against Putin’s illegal invasion. Unfortunately, the only person happy about how this played out is Putin.”

Democratic Congressman Jason Crow released the following statement following the Oval Office meeting:

"What just happened in the Oval is a shocking abdication of America’s leadership and power. Attacking America’s allies while cozying up to dictators. That’s the Trump Doctrine. Autocrats win, and America is less safe, when we retreat & go back on our word."

Democratic Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen released the following statement following the Oval Office meeting:

“I’m horrified by the way President Zelensky was treated by Trump and Vance in their Oval Office meeting today. Once again, Ukraine is a democratic ally that was invaded by Russia.

It is stunning that the US is now siding with dictators and not standing up for freedom, democracy, and global stability. I’m deeply concerned for the people in Ukraine and our country’s long-term national security.”