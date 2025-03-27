Colorado leaders push back against Trump's executive order requiring proof of citizenship in federal elections

DENVER — Colorado leaders are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s executive order requiring proof of U.S. citizenship before registering to vote in federal elections, calling it an attempt to undermine the democratic process and restrict voter access.

“I think it flies in the face of the Constitution and the voters,” said Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul Lopez. “I think it undermines voters’ access to the ballot.”

Lopez believes the executive order also perpetuates false claims about undocumented immigrants voting.

“I think it’s nothing more than just advancing this false narrative that undocumented folks are voting, which is not true,” he said.

It’s illegal under Colorado and federal law for non-citizens to vote in elections. Trump, who has repeatedly made false claims about election fraud, including that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, said his executive order will increase election security.

National Politics Trump signs executive order mandating proof of citizenship for voters Justin Boggs

One provision requires states to stop counting ballots not received by Election Day, something Colorado already does.

“We have to have your ballot mailed to us by 7 p.m. on Election Day,” Lopez said.

Federal law, however, provides exceptions for citizens and military members living overseas.

Trump’s executive order would also allow the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to inspect state voting rolls and require the use of voting methods that produce a voter-verifiable paper trail. The executive order suggests states that don’t comply with it could have their federal funding withheld.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold echoed Lopez’s concerns, calling the executive order “unlawful.”

“This whole thing adds in a layer of chaos,” said Griswold.

Griswold said the executive order is likely to be challenged in court and warned that if it is allowed to go forward, millions of voters could be disenfranchised.

“It has the potential of making it harder for millions and millions and millions of Americans all across the country to register to vote,” Griswold said, adding that it will “disproportionately likely affect people of color working and the middle class and women.”

Colorado lawmakers push state version of federal Voting Rights Act

Voting access has already been a major concern within the Colorado legislature.

In response to the rollback of federal voting protections by the U.S. Supreme Court in recent years, Colorado lawmakers are considering the Colorado Voting Rights Act. The bill, Senate Bill 25-001, aims to codify voter protections into state law.

“This bill is our commitment to Coloradans,” said State Rep. Jennifer Bacon, a Democrat from Denver. “It is our commitment to the sanctity of voting and is our commitment to accountability.”

Some cities, including Aurora, have voiced concerns about the bill. The Colorado Municipal League, which represents cities across the state, argues that the bill could expose local governments to increased litigation and transform traditionally nonpartisan local elections into partisan contests.

“Local governments are really the last stronghold for non-partisanship in our government,” said Heather Stauffer, the advocacy manager at the Colorado Municipal League. “You don't have to be a Republican or a Democrat to fix a pothole in your community is what we always like to say.”

Despite the opposition, the proposed Colorado Voting Rights Act cleared its second committee on Wednesday and is now headed to the full state Senate for consideration.