Colorado lawmakers working on bill to help protect undocumented immigrants

DENVER — As the Trump administration continues its immigration enforcement efforts in Colorado, state lawmakers are working on legislation that would provide more protections for undocumented immigrants.

On Tuesday, the Democratic Latino Caucus unveiled their top priorities for the 2025 legislative session. They’re pushing 16 bills, most of which have already been introduced.

Members of the caucus say the bills will lower costs and raise wages for Coloradans, protect the environment, and make the state safer for everyone, including immigrants.

"Our communities are under attack, and we hear from our constituents that are living in fear,” said State Rep. Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins.

Behind the scenes, lawmakers have been wrestling with how to respond to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, which have included arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants in Colorado.

“There is tremendous work for us to do here in Colorado in order to ensure that we are protecting every Coloradans’ civil rights,” said State Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver.

Gonzales said lawmakers are working with the governor’s office on a bill that would provide more protections to immigrants.

“We want to protect people's personal identifying information and their quality of life,” said Gonzales.

Beyond that, she wouldn’t provide any specifics at Tuesday’s press conference.

“In the coming days, we expect that bill to be introduced and look forward at that time to have that conversation in more detail,” Gonzales said, adding that she expects the Democratic Latino Caucus to play a central role.

State Representative Carlos Barron, a Republican from Fort Lupton, has been critical of how he says Democrats have portrayed Latinos and immigrants.

"We don't want to be victims. We're not,” said Barron. “We can do everything. We have the same opportunity that everybody else in this country has."

He said while he supports streamlining the immigration process, he wouldn't support the state doing anything that would interfere with the federal government's immigration enforcement efforts.

"In my opinion, the state has no jurisdiction on immigration. We should not be getting involved in immigration. It is the law of the land,” said Barron.

The following list of bills are part of the Democratic Latino Caucus' legislative priorities for 2025:

Defending communities



Senate Bill 25-001: Colorado Voting Rights Act

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Sen. Julie Gonzales



House Bill 25-1133: Requirements for Sale of Firearms Ammunition

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Duran



CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Yara Zokie



House Bill 25-1153: Statewide Government Language Access Assessment

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep.Velasco

[Not Introduced] Legislation to Shore up Civil Rights of Citizens and Non-Citizens

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Sen. Gonzales, Rep. Velasco, Rep. Garcia



Senate Bill 25-031: Single Point of Contact Wireless Services

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Velasco



House Bill 25-1168: Housing Protections for Victim-Survivors

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Espenoza, Rep. Lindsay



Protecting air, land, and water

House Bill 25-1023: Local Government Review of Fencing Projects

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Martinez, Sen. Gonzales



Safer jobs and higher wages



Senate Bill 25-005: Worker Protection Collective Bargaining

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Sen. Rodriguez, Rep. Mabrey



House Bill 25-1001: Enforcement Wage Hour Laws

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Duran

[Not Introduced] Direct Care Workforce Stabilization Act

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Duran



House Bill 25-1286: Protecting Workers from Extreme Temperatures

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Velasco



House Bill 25-1295: Food Truck Operations

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Rutinel





Addressing the cost of living



House Bill 25-1296: Tax Expenditure Adjustment

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Garcia, Rep. Zokaie



House Bill 25-1010: Prohibiting Price Gouging in Sales of Necessities

CDLC Prime Sponsor(s): Rep. Zokaie

