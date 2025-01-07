Colorado lawmakers to kick off new legislative session on Wednesday

DENVER — A new legislative session kicks off on Wednesday.

Democrats once again control both chambers of Colorado’s legislature, but it’s not the kind of political environment they were hoping for when they adjourned last May.

At that time, many Colorado Democrats were hoping President Joe Biden would be re-elected to a second term, ensuring a smoother relationship with the federal government. Instead, President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans are returning to power in Washington, D.C.

Trump is promising to carry out a mass deportation of immigrants, including in Colorado.

“I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered,” Trump said during a rally last fall. “These towns have been conquered.”

Trump said he will focus on deporting immigrants with violent criminal histories. But many advocates fear immigrants who’ve not committed any violent crimes will also be targeted.

House Majority Leader, State Rep. Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, said Democratic lawmakers have been working with community members to determine how the state can protect immigrant families.

“We're trying to be proactive in the conversation so that we are steps ahead and prepared as much as we can as to what may be coming,” said Duran. “As far as detailed policies and exactly what that looks like, I can't really say right now. But I can tell you we've been talking about this since November.”

Gun safety is also on Democrats' minds. They plan to introduce bills putting more restrictions on guns, including raising the age to buy ammunition to 21 and requiring ammo to be sold behind the counter.

“The number of gun deaths in our state is unacceptable, and it's why we remain committed to doing everything we can to reduce the scourge of gun violence in our state and make our communities safer,” said State Sen. James Coleman, D-Denver, who is the incoming Senate president.

Republicans plan to oppose those proposals.

"We will be fighting against those bills tooth and nail and, you know, we will be supporting the initiative to deport violent criminals out of this country — that way our families are safe,” said assistant House Minority Leader, State Rep. Ty Winter, R-Trinidad.

Winter said Republicans are focused on improving affordability, increasing public safety and protecting TABOR.

Winter said they hope to find common ground with Democrats.

"There are good relationships in the building and there's issues where we can definitely reach across the aisle and get things done,” said Winter.

Duran said she would introduce a wage theft bill to protect workers. Gov. Jared Polis vetoed a bill she introduced last year. In a letter to lawmakers explaining his veto, Polis said the bill would have “let subcontractors who fail to pay their workers off the hook, do little if anything to prevent additional wage theft, and penalize good actors who pay all their workers on time.”

Progressive groups criticized Polis for vetoing the bill, but Duran is optimistic about the prospects of getting legislation signed into law this year.

"I am really thrilled that we have been working with the governor's office since last June on wage theft," Duran said. "I am really optimistic that we found that common ground for this piece of legislation that's gonna protect workers across the board for the hard work they put in each day to make sure they get paid for that hard work."

The main thing lawmakers are required to do is pass a balanced budget. That won't be easy, with the state facing a $700 million budget deficit, which Democrats and progressives blame on TABOR and rising Medicaid costs.

“Are we going to have to make cuts? Obviously, we're going to have to,” said Duran. “But I want to make sure, for me personally, that we protect those that are most vulnerable.”

Lawmakers will consider hundreds of bills during the 120-day legislative session. Gov. Jared Polis will help kick things off when he delivers his State of the State address before a joint session of lawmakers on Thursday.