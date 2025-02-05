Colorado lawmakers oppose efforts to dismantle USAID

DENVER — Colorado leaders are speaking out about the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle USAID, a federal agency that provides billions in humanitarian assistance in countries around the world.

Colorado State Rep. Junie Joseph, D-Boulder, is used to focusing on state issues as a member of the legislature, but she's among those paying close attention to what's happening at the federal level.

“What message are we sending by defunding these programs?” Joseph said.

Joseph served as an intern for USAID in 2019. She also served as a USAID global fellow in Côte d'Ivoire in 2016.

“I worked on the front lines to protect vulnerable populations, particularly those living with disabilities,” said Joseph. “As an American, I was really proud to do that work and grateful to be able to do that work.”

Joseph said USAID has also done vital work in Haiti, where she was born.

“They fund schools in Haiti,” Joseph said. “I have seen the work that they have done in my own community.”

Billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has set his sights on USAID.

“USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die,” Musk posted on his platform X, formerly Twitter.

President Donald Trump has given Musk his support to go after the agency. Supporters of USAID said it helps uplift the image of the U.S. aboard.

"I love the concept, but it turned out to be radical left lunatics,” Trump said. “And the concept of it is good, but it's all about the people."

In FY2023, the agency provided assistance to people living in 130 countries, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service.USAID's budget of just over $40 billion is less than one percent of the federal government's total budget.



On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he was the acting administrator of USAID, bringing the agency under the control of the State Department.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 5th District, said she supports the Trump administration’s actions.

“America is tired of being the world’s ATM,” Boebert said. “We need to take care of our own people first. Bringing USAID under the jurisdiction of the State Department is a great step towards eliminating the massive amounts of taxpayer dollars that we waste on foreign aid!”

However, several other Colorado politicians oppose the administration’s actions on USAID. They’re also concerned about the access Musk is being given.

“This is an unprecedented abuse of power by a dangerous, unelected and unhinged person,” said U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 7th District. “Nobody voted for Elon Musk, and neither he nor anyone he deputizes have any business anywhere near sensitive personal information about Americans or federal workers. He is unqualified and unauthorized to make decisions about agencies approved and funded by Congress, the constitution gives spending authority to the people’s representatives in the U.S. House. Americans shouldn’t have to worry that an unelected billionaire could stop payments to lifesaving programs or end programs critical to our global security, all so he can further enrich himself and further his own self-interest at our expense.”

Pettersen said Trump and Musk’s actions were a threat to the country’s safety and security.

“I’ll do everything I can in Congress to fight back against this illegal, unprecedented, and reckless abuse of power he has neither earned nor been authorized to have,” said Pettersen.

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents Denver in the 1st District, characterized what’s been happening as authoritarianism.

“USAID is critical in advancing U.S. national security interests, providing humanitarian aid and strengthening global stability,” DeGette said. “Musk is an unelected billionaire with no authority to make these decisions. This isn’t governance, it’s authoritarianism.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, who represents Aurora in the 6th District, said while a president can change policies within agencies that Congress created, he doesn’t have power beyond that.

“The president does not have the authority to destroy or dismantle agencies that have been created by Congress,” Crow said.

Joseph said because of the good work she's seen USAID do, she hopes Trump reconsiders plans to dismantle it.

“When we defund an organization like USAID or close it, we're sending a message, and that's the opposite message that we should be sending to the world,” she said.