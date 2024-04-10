Colorado lawmakers defeat effort to impeach Secretary of State Jena Griswold

A Colorado House committee killed Republicans’ quixotic bid to impeach Secretary of State Jena Griswold after an hours-long hearing Tuesday, dismissing allegations that Griswold should be removed for agreeing with efforts to keep Donald Trump off of the ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 8-3 along party lines to kill the impeachment resolution at its first hurdle. The bid to oust Griswold, a two-term Democrat, was based on tweets she sent criticizing Trump, broader allegations that she’s politicized her office, and for her relationship to the lawsuit that sought to keep Trump off the ballot for allegedly violating the 14th Amendment.

The state Supreme Court ordered Trump be kept off the ballot, finding that he had engaged in an insurrection. That order was later overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. As the state’s chief election officer, Griswold was a defendant in the case. She later filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the state’s ability to keep Trump off the ballot. When the state court’s ruling was tossed, Trump was included in the primary election that Griswold’s office oversaw.

Griswold, who testified to the committee and was shadowed by a security detail, called the proceedings a “sham” and said Republicans were using the proceedings to turn out voters. She and other Democrats said the allegations against her were either inaccurate — Trump was included on the ballot, for instance, and it was the state high court that ordered him off — or were based on statements protected by Griswold’s First Amendment rights.

Griswold said she had been consistent in her views: that Trump had engaged in an insurrection and that she would follow whatever orders were handed down from the court.

