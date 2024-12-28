Colorado law requiring gun owners to lock up guns stored in vehicles to begin Jan. 1, 2025

DENVER — Starting Jan. 1, 2025, Colorado gun owners who leave firearms in their vehicles will be required to secure them in a locked container.

House Bill 24-1348 aims to prevent gun thefts from cars.

“This is a common-sense measure to make sure that we’re all safe,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs.

Law enforcement leaders say guns stolen from cars are often used by criminals to commit other crimes. According to the Denver Police Department, about two-thirds of all firearms stolen in the city last year were taken from vehicles.

Supporters of the law argue it will reduce gun thefts and enhance public safety.

Gun owners who choose to leave a gun in their cars must store it in a locked container. That can include a glove compartment, center console or trunk.

“It just has to be out of sight whenever the vehicle is unattended,” Velasco said. “If there's nobody in the vehicle, the firearm must be put away.”

Gun owners who fail to comply with the new law could face a $500 fine.

Velasco remains confident the bill will help make Colorado safer.

“It’s just really needed here for public safety, making sure that all of us are safe,” she said.

However, critics argue the law could have unintended consequences. State Rep. Brandi Bradley, R-Littleton, expressed concerns about the challenges of accessing a locked firearm during an emergency.

“This is going to make it harder for me to protect myself because now, I have to get into a box while I’m being preyed upon to get my gun out to defend myself,” Bradley said.

State Rep. Ken DeGraaf, R-Colorado Springs, warned that the measure might encourage theft rather than deter it.

“When somebody is watching the vehicle, and they see somebody disarm, they also know that they’re disarmed and that makes them vulnerable,” DeGraaf said.

It’s unclear how the new law will be enforced. Gun dealers are required to post notices on their premises informing gun buyers about the law and the penalties for violating it.

Another gun-related law, House Bill 24-1122, will also take effect in the new year. It focuses on protecting victims of domestic violence by prohibiting alleged abusers from possessing or purchasing guns while under a temporary protective order. If they have a gun in their possession, the new law allows a judge to order them to relinquish it within 24 hours.

Unlike the car storage bill, HB 24-1122 passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.