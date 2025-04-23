Colorado joins other states in lawsuit against Trump challenging tariffs

DENVER — Colorado is joining a multistate lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s tariffs that have set off a global trade war, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced in a press release Wednesday.

The lawsuit argues that the president’s tariffs, imposed via executive orders, are unconstitutional because only Congress can impose taxes and tariffs.

“Coloradans are already starting to feel the effects of the Trump tariffs, with rising prices to consumers and the State of Colorado resulting from them,” Attorney General Weiser said in the news release. “We are challenging these tariffs in court because they are illegal and, as one study concluded, they will ‘increase inflation, result in nearly 800,000 lost jobs, and shrink the American economy by $180 billion a year.”

The tariffs include significant increases on imports from China, Canada, Mexico, and other countries.

Trump has offered many justifications for increasing tariffs, including that they are designed to spur U.S. manufacturing and stop the flow of illicit fentanyl into the country.

However, Trump’s actions are projected to harm the U.S. economy by increasing inflation, causing job losses, and shrinking economic growth.

The case is spearheaded by Oregon and Arizona's attorneys general, with support from several other states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report